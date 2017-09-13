Engineering Technician - South, UK - 3 Month Contract

G2 Recruitment
United Kingdom
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
Engineering Jobs
616663
Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 4:48am
About the Role:

My client is a market leading manufacturer in search of a pro-active, enthusiastic technician to work on the shop floor carrying out mechanical fitting, leak testing and basic electrical tasks.

Key Skills;



* Mechanical/Laboratory Apprenticeship
* 2+ years' experience as a technician
* Mechanical fitting skills
* Knowledge of leak testing, machining, bench fitting

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - South, UK

Duration - 3 Months +