My client,a midstream Oil and Natural Gas Company is currently looking for a HSSE Coordinator to join their team located in Houston, Texas. This is a 6 month contract position with the potential to turn into a permanent role.

This role will typically suit someone with a HSE manager, HSE Advisor,and Plant and manufacturing background. The ideal candidate will be able to easily and professionally interact with the organization using good interpersonal skills, while being aligned to company goals and objectives.

Core Responsibilities include:

* Attend pre-job and other safety meetings* Identify and mitigate hazards* Observe and coach workers in the safe execution of work* Audit work space and report to supervisor on findings* Assist plan and safety coordinator on training, HSE issues and other issues as needed

Skills/Qualifications:

* Minimum of 3 years experience in oil and gas industry* Experience in plant and manufacturing preferred* Board of Certified Safety Professional (BCSP) certification required* Strong oral and written communication skills to present ideas clearly and effectively in one-on-one or group situations.* Local candidates to Houston, TX are required

Location: Houston, TX

Schedule: Night shifts

Rate: $45 Hr plus time and a half overtime

If you have the relevant experience for the position reply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone. If you are no longer looking for work but know of somebody that would benefit from hearing about this opportunity, please feel free to pass along my information. Thanks!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.