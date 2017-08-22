About the Role:

The Role:

Service dimensions

- To participate to the preparation of the Uganda project on the drilling package

- To issue logistics studies to support the industrial drilling campaign

- To ensure that the Logistics services comply with company standards and dedicated referential.



Tasks to be performed

- To work in coordination with the drilling team in charge to prepare the drilling campaign for the project;

- To review the list of equipment & consumables for drilling activities and analyze the supply chain;

- To build planning to transport all these equipment; Identify bottleneck;

- To propose improvement plan for transportation;

- To identify transportation requirements and needs - To issue logistics scheme including transport, lifting and storage of all these equipments;

- To prepare scope of works for different transportation bidders;



The Company:

We are looking for a Logistics Engineer for an Operator in Pau in order to ensure safe and efficient logistics plan for the drilling package of the project.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Company's Personnel Education (assigned by Contractor to the performance of the Service) : - Logistics engineer Experience: - Experience in drilling logistics to support drilling activities - Experience in road transport - Strong knowledge in drilling equipment & consumables - HSE knowledge and qualifications. - Strong analytical skills, excellent writing, reporting and communication skills and ability to synthesize. Other competencies: - Autonomy, teamwork, adaptability. - Fluency in English and good working knowledge in French.



About Fircroft:

