About the Role:
The Role:
Service dimensions
- To participate to the preparation of the Uganda project on the drilling package
- To issue logistics studies to support the industrial drilling campaign
- To ensure that the Logistics services comply with company standards and dedicated referential.
Tasks to be performed
- To work in coordination with the drilling team in charge to prepare the drilling campaign for the project;
- To review the list of equipment & consumables for drilling activities and analyze the supply chain;
- To build planning to transport all these equipment; Identify bottleneck;
- To propose improvement plan for transportation;
- To identify transportation requirements and needs - To issue logistics scheme including transport, lifting and storage of all these equipments;
- To prepare scope of works for different transportation bidders;
The Company:
We are looking for a Logistics Engineer for an Operator in Pau in order to ensure safe and efficient logistics plan for the drilling package of the project.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Company's Personnel Education (assigned by Contractor to the performance of the Service) : - Logistics engineer Experience: - Experience in drilling logistics to support drilling activities - Experience in road transport - Strong knowledge in drilling equipment & consumables - HSE knowledge and qualifications. - Strong analytical skills, excellent writing, reporting and communication skills and ability to synthesize. Other competencies: - Autonomy, teamwork, adaptability. - Fluency in English and good working knowledge in French.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.