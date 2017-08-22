Machine Operator / Working Team Leader

About the Role:
The Role:
Exciting opportunity for a machinist / working team leader to join an established global manufacturing business with excellent job security (this opening is the first in five years) and flexible benefits.
The role is 80% hands on machining and 20% supervisory of a team between 3-7. There is a focus on improving productivity and implementing change, so the role would suit someone with a good eye for continuous improvement on the shop floor. Supervisory experience is preferred but someone without this but the right attributes will be considered.
Main Accountabilities
* Hands on machining, mainly CNC
* Achieve daily production goals, ensure that all equipment is operational and in good working order
* Effective communication between shop floor and management
* Ensure procedures are up to date and adhered to
* Good housekeeping prevails at all times
* Health & safety and welfare of all employees
* Respond to calls by team members
* Assign work to operators and cover absenteeism
* Conduct training and cross training for team members
* Ensure standardised work is followed
* Process start up and control, confirm quality and conduct routine checks
* Assist in set ups and change overs when necessary
* Issue request for quick maintenance
* Conduct 5s and safety audits
* Participate in improvements in process trials (changes in process)
* Work on continuous improvement projects
* Day to day supervision of team members
The Company:
Global leading manufacturer of low voltage electrical product with excellent reputation for job security, looking after their staff, training and career progression.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* Background in a machining environment - lathes, milling, CNC etc.
* Experience operating machines, ideally CNC
* Understanding manufacturing environment and processes
* Ability to drive continuous improvement and have ideas on how to improve productivity
* Character to approach and question team members
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
* Supervision experience
* CNC machining experience
* ISO9001 Quality/Health & Safety/Maintenance procedures
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.
