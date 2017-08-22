Machine Operator / Working Team Leader

About the Role:

The Role:

Exciting opportunity for a machinist / working team leader to join an established global manufacturing business with excellent job security (this opening is the first in five years) and flexible benefits.



The role is 80% hands on machining and 20% supervisory of a team between 3-7. There is a focus on improving productivity and implementing change, so the role would suit someone with a good eye for continuous improvement on the shop floor. Supervisory experience is preferred but someone without this but the right attributes will be considered.



Main Accountabilities



* Hands on machining, mainly CNC

* Achieve daily production goals, ensure that all equipment is operational and in good working order

* Effective communication between shop floor and management

* Ensure procedures are up to date and adhered to

* Good housekeeping prevails at all times

* Health & safety and welfare of all employees

* Respond to calls by team members

* Assign work to operators and cover absenteeism

* Conduct training and cross training for team members

* Ensure standardised work is followed

* Process start up and control, confirm quality and conduct routine checks

* Assist in set ups and change overs when necessary

* Issue request for quick maintenance

* Conduct 5s and safety audits

* Participate in improvements in process trials (changes in process)

* Work on continuous improvement projects

* Day to day supervision of team members



The Company:

Global leading manufacturer of low voltage electrical product with excellent reputation for job security, looking after their staff, training and career progression.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Background in a machining environment - lathes, milling, CNC etc.

* Experience operating machines, ideally CNC

* Understanding manufacturing environment and processes

* Ability to drive continuous improvement and have ideas on how to improve productivity

* Character to approach and question team members



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Supervision experience

* CNC machining experience

* ISO9001 Quality/Health & Safety/Maintenance procedures



About Fircroft:

