About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Materials Analyst, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Prioritize workload to ensure that operational, materials and long term planning objectives are met

Co-ordinate material requirements planning and stock management in accordance with company procedures and JV accountancy rules.

Carry out stock replenishment and requisitioning processes and approve stock requisitions as per the DEA

Implement approved stock optimisation strategies with regards to minimum, maximum, safety materials levels and dead materials (obsolete, surplus and damaged)

Create and maintain materials master data and ensure integrity of information entered in SAP by controlling descriptions and modifications

Carry out materials re-integration and Integration of company owned equipment

Manage the repair of company owned equipment ensuring all purchase orders are clearly understood, approved and issued in accordance with company rules.

Build relationships with repair vendors, analyse repair work scopes with discipline engineers while negotiating acceptable commercial terms for the company

Manage approval to dispose of all Beyond Economical Repair and perished materials from Maintenance and Projects in accordance with DEA

Carryout audits of Company's storage facilities onshore and offshore, 3rd parties and repair vendors as required ensuring consistency between SAP and physical quantity and condition of materials

Provide technical expertise in areas of specification, selection, procurement, inspection, storage and disposal of materials, spare parts and equipment

Participate in the recording of all stock optimisation activities

Determine sources of supply, issue requests for quotations, evaluate them and decide on the most suitable offer

Negotiating improved prices, discounts and terms and conditions to achieve the best commercial and contractual terms

Place good quality Purchase Orders and expedite delivery



Qualifications/Experience

Experience in a materials analyst role within the oil and gas industry is essential.

Experience in a buying role within the oil and gas industry is preferred.

HND level qualification or SVQ Level 3 or equivalent in a technical discipline.

Extensive experience of SAP R3.

Knowledge and understanding of maintenance materials and procedures.

Knowledge and understanding of inventory control and materials management processes.

Understanding of material specification, certification and verification processes.

Understanding of the interfaces between Materials function and user departments.



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 913009







