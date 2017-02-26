Company
Amec Foster Wheeler
Location
Midrand
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
528274
Posted on
Sunday, February 26, 2017 - 12:40am
About the Role:
Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Mechanical Rotating Equipment Engineer with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.
* Responsible for the engineering of all rotating equipment, mechanical handling and packaged units on assigned projects
* Responsible for preparation of project related standard, project specific standards and job notes
* Prepare, update and reissue monthly requisition index for rotating equipment, mechanical handling and packaged units, indicating planned issue date for each requisition
* Prepare general notes requisitions for rotating equipment, mechanical handling and packaged units
* Review flow sheets for correctness of depicting of rotating equipment, mechanical handling and packaged units, operating and design conditions and piping and instrumentation connections
* Compile mechanical datasheets and requisition rotating equipment, mechanical handling and packaged units
* Prepare technical bid analysis and evaluation reports for rotating equipment, mechanical handling and packaged units
Skills / Qualifications
* Minimum 5 plus years relevant experience
* BSc, BEng, BTech (Mechanical Engineering)
