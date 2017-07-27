Night Drilling Supervisor Kenya

About the Role:

To support the Senior Supervisor in the execution and management of rig site operations to deliver the well objectives safely, with minimum environmental impact & within budget.

Ensures EHS is given the highest priority in all elements of programme delivery.

Demonstrates and publicises to all crews & contractors Tullow commitment to EHS.

Promote safety culture and excellent EHS performance.

Ensures all incidents and accidents are promptly reported and where appropriate thoroughly investigated and learnings are recorded and implemented.

Ensures continuous improvement and ideas from rig after action reviews and lessons learned are incorporated into daily work instructions and implemented in all well operations.

Well Operations performance/efficiency improvement - Engage and encourage drilling contractor and third party service companies to offer suggestions for increasing operational performance.

Provide the day to day operational and technical expertise in execution of rig operations to deliver well plans and objectives.

Manages daily operations and logistics to deliver well plans.

Plans for future operations and ensures required materials and services are available at rigsite in an efficient timeframe.

Work with Service Providers to ensure service delivery meets or exceeds requirements.

Provide technical input and when required offer engineered solutions to well problems.

Provide concise and informative daily reports.

Provide written work instructions to all crews involved in operations with emphasis on key risks identified and with measures to avoid NPT.

Build effective relationships with internal stakeholders, service companies and Go representatives on the rig

Mentor and develop staff (ex-pat and Local)

Responsible for managing operations in the most cost-effective manner and cost control of all activities in his area of responsibility.

A tertiary qualification in an engineering discipline or equivalent

Valid Well Control certification.

Valid medical certification fit to work in remote African location.

Supervision of/support to Drilling and Completion Engineering / Operations. (Preferably in remote locations.)

Experience working on land rig operations in remote locations

Fluent in English both written and spoken.

Interpersonal skills necessary to establish good working relationships with team.

High proficiency with IT and industry software including MS Suite

