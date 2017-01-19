Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Singapore
Salary
$2000 to $3000 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Operations Jobs
Job ID
520064
Posted on
Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 3:46am
About the Role:OPERATOR - WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT - SINGAPORE
My client is currently seeking for an OPERATOR (WASTE WATER TREATMENT) to provide technical support and services to our broad customers' base. You will be tasked to monitor and operate the waste water treatment plant equipments according to provided work procedures. Specific responsibilities for the position include but not limited to:
Responsibilities:
* Operate and maintain water treatment system
* Perform first line troubleshooting
* Perform instruments calibration and analyzer routine maintenance.
* Collect and review operating data of the water treatment plant
* Directly report to Site Lead for day-today operation
* Work in day / night 12-hours shift if needed
Qualifications:
* ITE/Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering
* 1-3 years' experience in operating utilities system
* Must be able to communicate in English for both written & verbal Licence
Added Advantages:
* Experienced on SCADA/HMI
* Water treatment operation
* Proficient with Microsoft application
Interested applicants, please send your CV in word document to pauline.nadua@spencer-ogden.com. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Number: 13C6321 | Registration Number: R1550272
