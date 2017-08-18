About the Role:



Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Pipeline Integrity Engineer based in Aberdeen.



Responsibilities Include:

Work in accordance with the company's management system.

Provide technical assistance for the development of the company's Pipeline Management System.

Be familiar legislative requirements.

Maintain relationship with 3rdparty operators and industry peers

Contribute in the preparation of design / engineering documentation.

Ensure work is carried out in accordance with relevant codes, standards and procedures.

Report work progress status or non-compliance to the Senior Pipeline Engineer

Maintain a healthy relationship with and liaise with other disciplines, departments, project personnel and contractors.

Manage both internal and external resources / contractors according to the work- scope and schedule to ensure timely and cost effective delivery, proposing execution strategy, planning and deliverables for each work-scope.

Implement and manage on a continuous basis a process of risk identification and management, including the management of change in order to minimise risks to the work-scope delivery and objectives.

Implement and record feedback of lessons learned to the organisation for technical issues.

Act on specific technical direction and outcome requirements to develop and deliver flawless work execution.

Assist with input to regulatory notifications, permits and consents.

Responsible for the generation of workpacks and study scopes

Provide input and support in HAZIDs, HAZOP's, HIRAs.

Support assessment of data and results.

Arrange and perform offshore visits to platforms and diving / construction vessels as required necessary to perform the role.



Skills & Experience:

Subsea pipeline and flexible pipeline system technical experience with subsea contractor / consultancy essential with additional operator experience preferred.

Have an appreciation of technical requirements for the design, procurement, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of pipelines, risers (flexible and rigid) and caissons.





Contract position

