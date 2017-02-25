Principal Scientist - South west - Salary Negotiable DOE

About the Role:

A rapidly expanding Biotech client of mine is currently looking for a Principal Scientist to join them on a permanent basis at their site in the Southwest of England.

Main Responsibilities:

* To lead and progress projects at the interface between Research and Process Development* Conducting scientific experiments* Being part of or leading collaborative work of cross-functional teams* Independently co-ordinate the conduct and analysis of experiments and the progression and leading of projects* Project management and line management of others* Working as part of the cell therapy team towards the improvement and automation of the T Cell manufacturing process

Key Requirements:

* Relevant life sciences degree* Relevant post-graduate experience, typically with at least 10 years' or equivalent, preferably including an MSc or PhD in a relevant scientific area.* Ability to work independently* Aseptic cell culture experience, ideally large-scale and/or with primary human T cells* In-depth understanding of cell biology and immunology* Practical experience in relevant cell biology assays* Project and team leading experience* Disciplined, innovative, flexible and highly motivated* Strong team player but with the ability to work independently* Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal) are essential, as the team regularly interacts with research, preclinical and manufacturing groups internally and externally with CMOs and CROs.* Ability to follow SOPs* Ability to write SOPs, study protocols and reports* Problem solving abilities* Good time management* High attention to detail* Computer literate and ability to familiarise with different IT and database systems* Use of standard laboratory equipment (such as pipettes, centrifuges).* Advanced experimental design skills to address problems and scientific questions* Assay development experience* Multicolour flow cytometry experience

Vacancy Summary:

Job type: Permanent

Location: Southwest England

Salary: Negotiable (DOE)

If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please get in touch with an up to date CV and I'll be in touch.