Principal Static Equipment Engineer

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for Principal Static Equipment Engineers to be based in our Reading office on a large FEED for a Middle Eastern Gas Plant

* Preparation of data sheets for pressure vessels (including reactors, columns and drums ) storage tanks and heat exchangers* Preparation of enquiry requisitions for Long Lead Items* Review and evaluation of equipment suppliers' bids for Long Lead Items and preparation of bid evaluation reports* Preparation of budget enquiries to support estimate* Provision of support and advice on static equipment matters

Extensive experience, primarily in a contracting environment, working with pressure vessels, storage tanks and heat exchangers on FEED and EPC projects for the oil and gas, refinery and petrochemical industries

Mechanical design of pressure vessels using PV Elite (or other commercially available software package)

Experience of thermal design using HTRI would be an advantage

Flexible attitude, with good written and verbal communication skills

Familiarity with the following codes : ASME VIII Division 1 and 2, API 620, 650 , 660 , 661 , 662, TEMA

Computer literate within Microsoft Office

