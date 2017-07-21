About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for a Quality Inspector (Parts) for China in the Suzhou area.This is for a Valve manufacturing company, so valve experience is essential.

Education / Qualifications:



High School Diploma or equivalent.

Degree in machinery or equivalent.



Technical Competencies:



Basic knowledge of quality management.Mechanical/Manufacturing Engineering knowledge.· Knowledge of mechanical drawing. Understanding of chemical, physical, and technical properties of steel.



Key Skills:



Basic skill of English & Mandarin (Reading and writing) Able to travel domestically and internationally, as required. Knowledge of quality standards and inspection method. Working independently on inspection, be skilled in all kinds of common gages and instruments (such as calliper, micro-meter, CMM, hardness tester…).

Knowledge of quality requirements of machining parts, cast and forged products. Good ability of analysis and judgement. Good ability of communication and coordination. Skilfully use Microsoft Office including Word, Excel, and Outlook. Working knowledge of various non-destructive testing process Working knowledge of Weld inspection, API 6D, 6A, ASME and ASTM standards



Experience:



More than 5 years' work experience of quality dimensional inspection

Work experience in valves manufacturing industry Work experience with valve pressure testing processes



QHSE Competencies:



Maintain behaviour in compliance with the clients HSE requirements.Maintain responsibility and accountability through personal commitment and behaviour. Report any unsafe or environmentally unsound acts and conditions to their immediate Supervisor such that remedial action can be taken to manage the risk.



OUR CORE VALUES



No one gets hurt - The safety of our employees and customers is our first priority coupled with a healthy respect for the environment.

Integrity - In everything we do, in every interaction, both internally and externally, we strive to operate with the upmost integrity and mutual respect.

Customer focused - Our products enhance our customer's performance and we listen to their needs and work with them to solve their challenges.

Good place to work - We are committed to creating a workplace

Advanced Resource Managers Engineering Limited operates & advertises as an Employment Agency for permanent positions and as an Employment Business for contract/temporary positions.