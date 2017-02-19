Senior Security Engineer

Company Spencer Ogden Location Qatar,Middle East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category IT%2C Communications Jobs Job ID 525144 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: The Company:

A leading industrial organisation in Qatar.





The Role:

*Engineer, implement and monitor security measures for the protection of computer systems, networks and information.

*Identify and define system security requirements.

*Design system security architecture and develop detailed security designs.

*Identifies, evaluates and implements security systems, appliances, and tools to enhance productivity and improve asset confidentiality, integrity and availability.

*Develop technical solutions, implement and maintain security tools to help mitigate security vulnerabilities and automate repeatable tasks.

*Develop a mechanism to ensure all stake holder within the company are educated and trained in their respective areas to induce security as a culture within the organization. This includes, but not limited to, end Users, Application analysts, Systems and Network Engineers.

*Member of the BCP/DR teams to ensure secure implementation of Infrastructure, Systems and Applications.

*Develops disaster recovery processes and methodologies for the perimeter security infrastructure.





Candidate Criteria:

*A Degree in Information Technology and 8+ years' experience.

*Certifications in Information Security domains like CISSP, CISM or CISA.

*Experienced with regulations and frameworks like PCI, ITIL and ISO/IEC 2700x.

*Hands on experience in security systems, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, anti-virus software, authentication systems, log management, content filtering, etc…



Knowledge of:

*Cisco and Hirschman products.

*IP and Application Firewalls design, operation and troubleshooting.

*IP telephony and Videoconference.

*LAN/Wi-Fi network design and operations.

*IP Network related knowledge in respect of software and hardware troubleshooting.

*Microsoft products.

*Knowledge of Application, database and Virtualization technologies.





The Benefits:

*An excellent tax free base salary.

*Private accommodation with utility bills paid for in a modern compound environment.

*Education fee's are paid for up to the age of 18 years old.

*Family VISA, flights and medical.

*Annual bonus and a generous holiday entitlement.



