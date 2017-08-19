Shop inspector

About the Role:

Qualifications/Requirements

* Knowledge of ASME Codes.* Knowledge of Quality Control Systems, programs and shop procedures.* Knowledge and ability to evaluate and monitor shop procedures and performance.* Knowledge of the requirements for maintenance and retention of in-transit and permanent records.

Duties

* As part of the job, inspector will be required to write detailed inspection reports with supporting photos attached.* Witness all Hold Point* Ensure company quality inspection and test plan requirements are followed* Verify dimensions and certification for all materials are in accordance with company standards and specifications* Knowledgeable of all ASME codes B31.3, B31.4 and B31.8* Verify that all welding procedures and all welders confirm to ASME codes and applicable code of construction.* Verify all weld defects and imperfections are acceptable repaired.* Verify that all NDE, impact tests, and other required tests and examinations have been performed by qualified personnel; the results meet Code requirements and are properly documented.

Location: Williston, ND (Traveling to Wyoming and Colorado as well)

Rate: (Please call for more information about rate/per diem)

Schedule: 6/10

Contract: 6 months

