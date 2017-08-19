Shop inspector

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Williston
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Quality%2C Inspector Jobs
Job ID
614587
Posted on
Friday, August 18, 2017 - 5:06pm
About the Role:
Qualifications/Requirements
* Knowledge of ASME Codes.
* Knowledge of Quality Control Systems, programs and shop procedures.
* Knowledge and ability to evaluate and monitor shop procedures and performance.
* Knowledge of the requirements for maintenance and retention of in-transit and permanent records.
Duties
* As part of the job, inspector will be required to write detailed inspection reports with supporting photos attached.
* Witness all Hold Point
* Ensure company quality inspection and test plan requirements are followed
* Verify dimensions and certification for all materials are in accordance with company standards and specifications
* Knowledgeable of all ASME codes B31.3, B31.4 and B31.8
* Verify that all welding procedures and all welders confirm to ASME codes and applicable code of construction.
* Verify all weld defects and imperfections are acceptable repaired.
* Verify that all NDE, impact tests, and other required tests and examinations have been performed by qualified personnel; the results meet Code requirements and are properly documented.
Location: Williston, ND (Traveling to Wyoming and Colorado as well)
Rate: (Please call for more information about rate/per diem)
Schedule: 6/10
Contract: 6 months
