Shop inspector

Progressive GE
Williston
Contract
614587
Friday, August 18, 2017 - 5:06pm
About the Role:

Qualifications/Requirements



* Knowledge of ASME Codes.
* Knowledge of Quality Control Systems, programs and shop procedures.
* Knowledge and ability to evaluate and monitor shop procedures and performance.
* Knowledge of the requirements for maintenance and retention of in-transit and permanent records.

Duties



* As part of the job, inspector will be required to write detailed inspection reports with supporting photos attached.
* Witness all Hold Point
* Ensure company quality inspection and test plan requirements are followed
* Verify dimensions and certification for all materials are in accordance with company standards and specifications
* Knowledgeable of all ASME codes B31.3, B31.4 and B31.8
* Verify that all welding procedures and all welders confirm to ASME codes and applicable code of construction.
* Verify all weld defects and imperfections are acceptable repaired.
* Verify that all NDE, impact tests, and other required tests and examinations have been performed by qualified personnel; the results meet Code requirements and are properly documented.

Location: Williston, ND (Traveling to Wyoming and Colorado as well)

Rate: (Please call for more information about rate/per diem)

Schedule: 6/10

Contract: 6 months

