Shutdown Manager

About the Role:
Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting for a Shutdown Coordinator to join our team in Brunei.
* Demonstrate experience in similar role or Senior position in Shutdown delivery
* Deliver focused with proven experience in achieving project goals whilst maintain high standards in HSEQ at all times
* Extensive knowledge of managing shutdowns. Fully conversant with project management tools
* Experience in the production of detailed procedures / documents / reports
* Experience in the management of personnel and all aspects of team working
* Extensive knowledge of O&G related HSEQ safe working practices/procedures
* Deliver training to personnel within the shutdown team - commitment to develop team members
* Interface and interact with Management and Client Representatives at all levels
* Work both at project and corporate levels
