Steam Plant Production Technician

Spencer Ogden is seeking a Senior Specialist with knowledge of material procurement, outage coordination, technical report writing, scheduling, blueprint drawing interpretation, purchasing, power plants, maintenance, etc. Knowledge of PC/mainframe systems, strong communication and leadership skills as well as the ability to work as part of a team required. It will be expected that the individual will network with a number of levels of management, union, and outside contractors to ensure efficient operations. A Bachelor's Degree and 3 years' relevant experience in power plant environment or demonstrated value added accomplishments in multiple organizations is required; 3+ years of supervisory experience preferred.



The Senior Specialist will maintain the integrity of the Contractor Admin Process, plans and directs all major overhauls, station outages and low frequency PMs. He/she will be responsible for Maximo and Engage (E-Plan, DATA Splice, and Maintenance Technical Library) along with other administrative and training functions in various computer applications. Various meetings will be conducted as necessary to facilitate activities in the Complex to ensure compliance and cost management.



Selected candidate must be capable of working in various indoor and outdoor power plant conditions (i.e., in extreme heat and noise, in confined spaces, at high elevations). The selected candidate must be able to walk/climb/stand extensively, must obtain a TWIC in a reasonable time frame, must possess a valid driver's license, and must be medically approved to wear a respirator. The selected candidate must be available to work varying hours and schedules to support the station operational needs.



