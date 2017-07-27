TAR Project Manager

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a TAR / Shutdown Project Manager with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

The Role

To manager the preparations, planning and execution of all TAR's within the onshore operations and maintenance business.

Responsibilities

Planning and preparations

* Implement document controls* Establish and lead the event preparations and execution team* Ensure that team members are clear about their roles and responsibilities, especially with regard to integrated teams (where applicable) and 'shared' responsibilities.* Establish the organisation and obtain appropriate resources to plan, prepare, manage and execute the event* Create a culture within the team designed to deliver a world class TAR that as a minimum meets and/or exceeds expectations and provides personal satisfaction to everyone involved* Lead the HSSE team to devise and implement systems and plans for the management of health, safety and environment consistent with the agreed HSSE objectives and policy* Review previous events learnings in order to develop and implement 'best practice' on the event* Put in place and manage the arrangements to deliver the agreed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) consistent with agreed policies* Manage the timely execution of pre-TAR work and preparations in accordance with the agreed preparations plan / pre event plan* Ensure that union officials are engaged in a timely manner, HR1 in place via business unit (BU) head office and welfare document produced and signed* Implement the key supplier management strategies* Produce and manage the agreed budget consistent within the event cost management strategy* Manage the risk and opportunity register* Arrange auditing of preparations to ensure satisfactory progress and standards are being achieved* Establish appropriate communication mechanisms within the event preparations and execution organisations to ensure satisfactory team working and effectiveness* Ensure appropriate plant shut-down, commissioning and start-up arrangements are put in place* Ensure recruitment department is aware of labour requirements at least six weeks prior to the event* Ensure implementation of 'major job' preparation where appropriate

TAR execution

* Lead and manage the execution team* Implement the safety plan and other arrangements to achieve the desired event HSSE performance* Ensure that the plant shut-down, commissioning and start-up phases are appropriately supported to ensure their successful execution* Integrate the various event activities including projects, operations and offsite work and align the resources executing them to achieving the event KPIs* Ensure compliance with agreed quality assurance (QA) and cost control systems* Monitor and control progress to the agreed plan and budget* Control the addition of extra works to the event, so that event KPIs are not compromised and ensure that identified risks are managed appropriately.* Ensure that appropriate engineering and support resources are deployed.* Identify and communicate current / potential threats to event success and agree corrective measures involving the AMEC operations manager and customer as necessary.* Agree any significant changes to planned duration and target costs with the AMEC operations manager and customer as necessary.* Ensure demobilisation / redundancy procedures are followed to ensure no exposure to the company

Post TAR

* Ensure that all TAR documentation and plant information is updated and archived appropriately for future use* Issue a project close-out report on the performance of the event, including an improvement action plan* Archive the TAR information as per the archiving guidance document

* Demonstrable suitable and relevant experience within the onshore petrochemical TAR industry* Project Management qualification

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.