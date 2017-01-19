Technical Director - Environmental Impact Assessment

About the Role:

Role Requirements

This is an exciting opportunity for the successful candidate to join and lead a growing team to drive, deliver and manage existing projects focussing in Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA), whilst contributing towards business development. Key projects include major infrastructure (nuclear and aviation) as well as a mix of urban regeneration, offshore wind, grid connection, and transport related projects.

You will join an enthusiastic and supportive team and will experience a challenging but fulfilling working environment. There are significant opportunities for ongoing and structured career development across Amec Foster Wheeler's wider Environment and Infrastructure consultancy business.

Key Responsibilities

You will work with other members of Senior Management focusing on business development, project management and delivery, taking the lead in regards to technical and commercial aspects of projects. You will have day-to-day client contact enabling more business development opportunities whilst managing and mentoring junior staff and be responsible for the following:

* Directing and managing the delivery of EIAs for infrastructure projects* Working with other technical teams and co-ordinating technical inputs* Undertaking consultation with stakeholders* Line managing a small team of consultants to deliver a portfolio of EIAs in different sectors* Supporting south-east regional business development through the identification and development of new opportunities

Skills & Experience

The role requires excellent reporting and communications skills and the ability to work collaboratively within a team, seeking technical input from other disciplines to deliver carefully considered solutions to produce high quality work.

* A degree (or equivalent), in a relevant environmental discipline, with a strong emphasis on EIA and/or SEA* Postgraduate qualification in environmental science/planning (or related field of study)* Membership of the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA)* Minimum of 10 years consultancy experience* Full driving licence* Staff management experience* Commercial management experience including management and responses to strategic bids* Experience of providing technical direction at a project level* Demonstrable record of developing and securing new business* Business management experience including monthly reporting, resourcing and recruitment