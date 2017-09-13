Turnaround Execution Leader

About the Role:

The Role:

* Provide input into the development plans for T/A planning team

* Provide input to budget / forecast development and review against known scope

* Provides input on scope development when required

* Conduct constructability review with contractors of all critical job packs

* Ensure job packages for all work items have been completed, reviewed, and are available for the field execution teams

* Support the process of developing mitigation plans for critical path / near-critical path schedule work

* Review all critical safety plans

* Participate in all required meetings (cost, safety, contractor, etc)

* Steward to functional milestones

* Confirm all critical material has been received

* Ensure all workstations are in place

* Steward to T/A safety plan

* Actively promote the T/A SHE Plan with all of TA Team

* Accountable to a T/A Execution Leader for functional requirements

* Lead and participate in pre-shutdown communicate sessions

* Inform T/A Execution Leader of potential problems and work with them to develop solutions

* Manage T/A specific equipment / material within boundary limits

* Timely follow up for all LCR incidents associated with T/A activities

* Participate in the daily meetings with Team as per the T/A Communication Plan

* Follow the CNF process for any applicable execution changes

* Participate in the process to develop mitigation plans for critical path / near critical path schedule work

* Ensure completed notifications are signed off from T/A execution

* Ensure accurate progress reporting and communication of deviations to plans, schedules, forecasts and performance



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Previous Turnaround Execution Lead experience (3 to 5 yrs.), however a Mechanical, Rotating or Trades person with relevant experience would be considered.

Experience in the maintenance area or project management. Technologists or Engineers with related experience will also be considered.

Basic computer skills. Word, Excel, Primavera (P6) & SAP.



