United States Elmendorf: Service Operator I - Cementing

About the Role: We are looking for the right people - people who want to innovate, achieve, grow and lead. We attract and retain the best talent by investing in our employees and empowering them to develop themselves and their careers. Experience the challenges, rewards and opportunity of working for one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the global energy industry.

We bring out the best in wells - and people. The Cementing Service Operator I will assist during the rigging up and down of cementing service equipment on work locations. In this job you will learn pipe capacities and volume/height math, plug landing pressures and absolute volume. You will also learn to complete documents, reports and forms related to the cementing service performed. Requirements include a high school education or similar and 6 months as Cementing Operator Assistant II. A license to drive a commercial vehicle may be required.



Candidates having qualifications that exceed the minimum job requirements will receive consideration for higher level roles given (1) their experience, (2) additional job requirements, and /or (3) business needs. Depending on education, experience, and skill level, a variety of job opportunities might be available including up to a SOII.

CDL licensure is required and with ability to operate a manual transmission.



Location

4375 South Loop 1604 E, Elmendorf, Texas, 78112, United States



Job Details

Requisition Number: 42213

Experience Level: Experienced Hire

Job Family: Operations

Product Service Line: Cementing

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Additional Locations for this position:



