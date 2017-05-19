UX Optimization Consultant

Company Spencer Ogden Location Netherlands,Europe Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category IT%2C Communications Jobs Job ID 567082 Apply Apply Now

About the Role:

The role of our Optimisation Consultants is to



improve the conversion rate of our clients by understanding their objectives and strategies

developing / refining customer journey maps and researching their customer's behaviours

work with cross functional teams in order to deliver UX, UI, content and other website improvements via A/B tests, personalisation strategies and improved merchandising

- that result in an increase in Goals / KPIs, conversions and improved customer experience



Key responsibilities include:



Gathering requirements in order to design, build, run, analyse and report on split tests for your clients, including A/B/n and Multivariate tests by:



Work with Google Analytics and others to produce actionable insights and trends by identifying existing problems with the conversion rate of the client's website.

Suggesting and running quantitative and qualitative research (where appropriate) on client's customers to understand why they do or don't convert.

Identifying the fundamental issues that are stopping a user from converting, or the main motivators that would make them more likely to convert.

Creating test concepts and hypothesis which address the issues identified from research and use your conversion expertise to create effective solutions.

Working with project managers, designers and developers to deliver the solutions as A/B tests for the client.

Analysing and evaluating A/B tests, reporting on results and recommending next steps to clients.

Planning, and prioritising an insights and testing strategy which meets the client's needs and meets ROI and contractual targets.

Having good knowledge of all aspects of conversion optimisation and being able to apply these well in successful tests

Provide CRO and Web Analytics consultancy, training and advice

Develop dashboards bringing together multiple data sources.

Help set goals and KPIs.

Working across multiple client projects simultaneously and managing workload within allocated timeframe.

Developing key strategies, solution sets and areas of expertise in order to take advantage of growth opportunities and competitive differentiation.



Location: Netherlands

Length: 12 Months likely to extend



For more information about this role please contact our London office