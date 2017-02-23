WPD Wireman/Fitter

Company
Huxley Engineering
Location
Leicestershire,England
Salary
£0 to £20 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
525419
Posted on
Thursday, February 23, 2017 - 5:08am
About the Role:
WPD Fitter/Wireman
I have been asked to find Panel Fitters and Wireman by a leading organisation in the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) industry.
Previous experience as an Electrical Fitter and/or Panel Wireman on power distribution / DNO / Western Power Distribution (WPD) projects is required. A substation entry ticket for WPD would also be necessary.
To find out more about Huxley Engineering, please visit www.huxleyengineering.com
Huxley, a trading division of SThree Partnership LLP | Registered office | 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE, United Kingdom | Partnership Number | OC387148 England and Wales
Apply