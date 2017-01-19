Company Spencer Ogden Location South Africa,Africa Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs Job ID 520158 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: x2 QC Electrical Inspectors needed for 1 year starting 20/02 on a Power site.

Due to the labour law in place only locals will be considered.



Successful candidates will have the following:

- 5-10 years of experience as a QC Inspector

- Prior experience supervising electrical equipment installation on a construction site

- ATEX certificate or local equivalent

- Afrikaans & English fluency written and spoken



For more information about this role please contact our London office