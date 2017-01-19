x2 QC Electrical Inspectors

Spencer Ogden
South Africa,Africa
Contract
520158
Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 6:24am
About the Role:

x2 QC Electrical Inspectors needed for 1 year starting 20/02 on a Power site.
Due to the labour law in place only locals will be considered.

Successful candidates will have the following:
- 5-10 years of experience as a QC Inspector
- Prior experience supervising electrical equipment installation on a construction site
- ATEX certificate or local equivalent
- Afrikaans & English fluency written and spoken

For more information about this role please contact our London office